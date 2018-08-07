NorthStar Realty Europe +2.6% premarket as Q2 posts earning vs year-ago loss

NorthStar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) gains 2.6% in premarket trading after reporting Q2 EPS of 66 cents compared with a loss of 19 cents a year ago.

Revenue slipped to $31.0M from $32.4M Y/Y.

Cash available for distribution $11.5M, or 22 cents per share, vs. $11.7M, or 21 cents, a year ago.

More than 17% of NRE's portfolio of 48,000 rentable square meters was leased or extended during and subsequent to Q2, boosting portfolio occupancy to 94% from 84%.

Same-store net operating income rose 8.5% Y/Y and 0.3% Q/Q.

European Public Real Estate Association NAV per share $20.95 as of June 30, 2018.

