DENTSPLY SIRONA down 17% premarket on softer guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA's (NASDAQ:XRAY) Q2 beat is not enough to counteract the selling in response to its lowered EPS guidance for the year reflecting a more challenging business environment.

Net sales: $1,042.1 (+5.0%).

Net loss: ($1,122.0) (-6.9%); loss/share: (4.98) (-8.7%); cash flow ops (6 mo.): 172.0 (-17.6%).

Non-GAAP net income: $136.8M (-9.2%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.60 (-7.7%).

2018 guidance: EPS: $2.00 - 2.15 from $2.55 - 2.65 due to a lower H2 revenue forecast, increased margin pressure and elevated levels of expected inventory destocking by dealers.