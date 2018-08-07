HyreCar announces partnership with the NIADA through DriveItAway

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) and the National Independent Automobile Dealers Association (NIADA) have entered into a strategic partnership, through its alliance with DriveItAway, to meet an overwhelming dealer demand to enter the mobility as a service (MaaS) industry throughout the U.S. by serving the NIADA’s 17,000 dealership members.

“With our expansion of the DriveItAway program through HyreCar (HYRE), NIADA dealer members now have access to our turnkey self-service carsharing platform,” said Joe Furnari, CEO of HyreCar Inc. “HyreCar insurance coverage and training allows auto dealers and auto remarketers to quickly and profitably participate in mobility as a service.”