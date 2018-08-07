SoCalGas raises cost estimate of Aliso Canyon gas leak past $1B

Sempra Energy's (NYSE:SRE) SoCalGas raises the estimated cost for the massive 2015-16 leak at its Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility in Los Angeles to more than $1B, up 6.3% from the company’s $954M estimate last quarter.

SoCalGas warns the “estimate may rise significantly” due to pending lawsuits, possible fines and other costs, and costs not covered by insurance or delays in receiving insurance payments “could have a material adverse effect on SoCalGas’s and SRE’s cash flows, financial condition and results of operations.”

The utility says the latest estimate includes $987M of costs already recovered or likely to be recovered from insurance.