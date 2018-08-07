More on Resolute Energy Q2 results

Resolute Energy reports Q2 production decreased 1% to 2,187 MBoe, equivalent to 24,036 Boe per day, primarily due to Aneth Field divestiture; on pro-forma basis production increased 31% Y/Y.

Despite increased production, EBITDA margin compressed to 45.9% from 55.1%, primarily due to weaker realized pricing and lease operating expenses.

Realized oil pricing was $59.96 per Bbl; NGL price was $15.92 per Boe, and gas pricing was $1.50 per MMBtu

For Q3, Permian Basin oil production is expected to increase 58% Y/Y and 68% Q/Q based on mid-point of Q3 production guidance of 34,000 to 37,000 Boe/day; FY18 oil production is expected to increase 51% to 15,593 Bbl per day based, from 10,315 Bbl per day in 2017.

(NYSE:REN) down 4.1% pre-market

