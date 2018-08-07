More on Mammoth Energy Q2 results; initiates quarterly dividend

Mammoth Energy (TUSK +2.5% ) Q2 services revenue increases from $29.7M to reach $455.5M through acquisition of WTL oil & RTS Energy Services and organic growth within the businesses.

EBITDA margin expands to 27.8% from 15.5% last year.

Key Developments: Repaid its long term debt; initiated a regular quarterly dividend; signed a new one-year $900M contract with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority; and extended pressure pumping and sand contracts with Gulfport Energy through 2021

Previously: Mammoth Energy Services misses by $0.22, beats on revenue (Aug. 6)