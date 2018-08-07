Oppenheimer expects more gains from XPO Logistics

Oppenheimer is singing the praises of XPO Logistics (XPO -0.4% ) after the company's "top to bottom" Q2 outperformance.

Analyst Scott Schneeberger points to XPO's double-digit organic growth and $1B worth of new annual business wins.

Schneeberger on XPO: "It's closed $2.1B (annual revenue) in 1H18 (~$1.1B in 2Q18), which follows $2.8B in 2017. This extends the probability of elevated organic growth in coming quarters/years as these new contracts ramp on a lag. Pairing XPO's momentum with the potential for sizable, accretive acquisitions on the horizon, we reiterate our Outperform rating."

Oppenheimer has a 12-month to 18-month price target of $119 on XPO. The 52-week high is $115.49.