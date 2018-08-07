TopBuild +4% on Q2 results

TopBuild (BLD +4.1% ) reported Q2 sales growth of 27.7% Y/Y to $605.97M, due to sales volume growth, increased selling prices and acquisitions.

Installation segment results: Sale $429.42M (+33.8% Y/Y) and Adj. operating margin of 11.6% up by 60 bps .

Distribution segment results: Sales $205.62M (+17.5% Y/Y) and Adj. operating margin of 9.7% flat.

Q2 Overall gross margin declined by 70 bps to 23.9% impacted by higher material costs and Adj. EBITDA margin improved by 140 bps to 11.6%.

Q2 Operating margin declined by 140 bps to 7.2% and Adj. operating margin improved by 60 bps to 9.5%.

SG&A expenses were at $101.4M up by 33.7% Y/Y.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $41.39M compared to $25.67M year ago.

Company had cash and cash equivalents of $65.7M as of June 30, 2018.

FY18 Outlook: Revenue $2.36-2.39B and Adj. EBITDA $269-284M

