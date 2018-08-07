Allot Communications +6% after solid growth drives beat

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) is up 6% out of today's market open after Q2 earnings where revenues saw double-digit growth and the company trimmed losses.

Revenues grew 18% and gross margin (non-GAAP) increased to 72.2% from 67.6%.

Operating loss narrowed to $1.3M from a year-ago $2.4M; and net loss was $1.2M, compared with a year-ago loss of $2.3M.

Book-to-bill ratio was above one for the sixth straight quarter.

Cash and equivalents rose to $105.9M.

The company's expecting 2018 revenues of $91M-$95M, trending toward the upper half of the range. It's forecasting a book-to-bill ratio above 1.

Press release