OnDeck jumps 18% after Q2 beat and raise

OnDeck (NYSE:ONDK) surges 18% in early trading after reporting Q2 adjusted EPS that beat consensus by 8 cents and boosting year adjusted net income guidance to $30M-$36M.

Year adjusted net income range compares with prior range of $18M-$28M.

Now sees gross revenue of $380M-$386M, up from $372M-$382M.

Sees Q3 adjusted net income of $6M-$10M and gross revenue of $95M-$100M.

Q2 adjusted net income was $10.0M, or 13 cents, vs. $4.7M, or 6 cents, a year ago.

Q2 gross revenue increased 6% to $95.6M from Q1 and up 10% from a year ago, driven by higher interest income.

Effective interest yield was 36.1% vs. 35.6% in Q1 and 33.5% a year ago.

Net interest margin of 32.0% increased from 31.3% in Q1 and 29.3% a year earlier.

