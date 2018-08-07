Morgan Stanley boosts Alphabet on Waymo's $175B potential

Morgan Stanley raises its Alphabet (GOOG +1.4% )(GOOGL +1.4% ) price target from $1,400 to $1,550.

Analyst Brian Nowak cites Waymo’s potential enterprise value, which could rise from $75B to $175B based on potential impact to the transportation, retail, and REIT industries.

The analyst says Waymo’s planned autonomous ride-hailing service, launching in Phoenix later this year, could become an $80B taxi business.

Partnerships with the likes of Walmart and DDR show a logistics focus that could allow for faster and cheaper last mile delivery. OEM licensing opportunities like Fiat Chrysler show the potential for manufacturing self-driving cars.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

Previously: Waymo cars will drive customers to Walmart (July 25)

Previously: Waymo partners with Phoenix public transit (July 31)