MediciNova launches Phase 2/3 study of MN-166 in degenerative spinal cord condition; shares up 2%

MediciNova (MNOV +2.1% ), in collaboration with the University of Cambridge, initiates a Phase 2/3 clinical trial evaluating MN-166 (ibudilast) in patients with degenerative cervical myelopathy (degeneration of the spinal column leading to the compression of the spinal cord in the neck area).

The first part of the study will enroll 25 - 80 subjects. Two-to-three months prior to decompressive surgery, eligible participants will receive either MN-166 or placebo at doses up to 100 mg/day. Treatment with MN-166 will continue for eight months with patients being evaluated at months 3, 6 and 12 following surgery. Total enrollment will be 300 - 350.

The primary endpoint will be the change from baseline in a scale measuring motor dysfunction in the arms and legs, loss of sensation and sphincter dysfunction called the modified Japanese Orthopaedic Association (mJOA) score.

MN-166 is an orally available, small molecule phosphodiesterase-4 and -10 inhibitor and a macrophage migration inhibitory factor inhibitor that suppresses pro-inflammatory cytokines and promotes neurotrophic factors. Its anti-neuroinflammatory and neuroprotective actions are the basis for the potential treatment of diseases like ALS and multiple sclerosis.