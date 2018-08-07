Gray Television +10% after Q2 profits top view

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) is up 10.1% and at its highest point since January's end after beating profit expectations with its Q2 results.

Revenues missed very slightly, but rose 10% to a record $250.3M. Political revenue exceeded the high end of company guidance as the midterm election year warmed up.

Retransmission revenue also topped guidance, with results net of expense at $46.1M.

Revenue breakout: Local (including Internet/digital/mobile), $112.9M (down 4%); National, $29.9M (down 4%); Political, $18.1M (up 387%); Retrans consent, $85.3M (up 23%); other, $4.2M (down 11%).

For Q3, it's guiding to local ad revenue of $107M-$110M (-3% to flat); national ad revenue of $28.5M-$29.5M (-8% to -5%); and political ad revenue of $41M-$45M (9% gains or more).

For calendar 2018, it sees gross retransmission revenue of $350M-$353M, and net retrans revenue of $182M-$184M. For Q3 it's expecting retrans consent revenue of $90M-$92M.

Conference call to come at 10 a.m. ET.

Press release