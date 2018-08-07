More on Carrizo Oil & Gas Q2 results

Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO -3.3% ) Q2 total production increases 11.9% Y/Y to 57,077 Boe/day, above the high-end of the Company’s guidance of 53,800-54,800 Boe/d, with crude oil +12.6% to 37,860 Bbls/d, natural gas -20.7% to 59,029 Mcf/day, and NGLs +88.3% to 9,379 Bbls/day.

Average realized prices: Crude Oil: $66.70 (+42.9%) per bbl; NGL: $24.93 (+45%) per bbl; Natural Gas: $2.40 (+2.1%) per Mcf

FY18 Outlook: Capex increased from $750M-800M to $800M-825M; marginally reduces the lower end of production guidance from 58,500-60,100 Boe/d to 58,700-60,100 Boe/d; for Q3 production is expected to be ~62,000-63,000 Boe/d.

