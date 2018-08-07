U.S. stocks follow global markets higher

Stocks open higher following broad gains in global equity markets that market participants attributed in part to a rebound in China's stock market; Dow +0.5%, S&P and Nasdaq both +0.3%.
Major European markets trade higher across the board, with U.K.'s FTSE +1% and Germany's DAX and France's CAC both +0.8%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +0.7% while China's Shanghai Composite closed +2.7%.
On the earnings front, Marriott (-3.4%), Weight Watchers (-12.7%), Zillow (-16.3%) and Discovery (-5.6%) are all lower after reporting their quarterly results, while Office Depot (+10.9%) is sharply higher.
Most sectors are higher, with energy (+0.7%) the top performer and the tech (+0.6%) and financial (+0.6%) groups also showing relative strength; on the flip side, utilities (-0.6%), real estate (-0.6%) and consumer staples (-0.5%) are at the back of the pack.
Elsewhere, U.S. Treasury prices are lower, pushing yields higher across the curve, with the benchmark 10-year yield is 2 bps higher at 2.96%.
Also, WTI crude oil +0.4% at $69.29/bbl, and the U.S. Dollar Index -0.3% at 94.87, slipping from a 13-month high.
