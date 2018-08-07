U.S. stocks follow global markets higher

Stocks open higher following broad gains in global equity markets that market participants attributed in part to a rebound in China's stock market; Dow +0.5% , S&P and Nasdaq both +0.3% .

Major European markets trade higher across the board, with U.K.'s FTSE +1% and Germany's DAX and France's CAC both +0.8% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +0.7% while China's Shanghai Composite closed +2.7% .

On the earnings front, Marriott ( -3.4% ), Weight Watchers ( -12.7% ), Zillow ( -16.3% ) and Discovery ( -5.6% ) are all lower after reporting their quarterly results, while Office Depot ( +10.9% ) is sharply higher.

Most sectors are higher, with energy ( +0.7% ) the top performer and the tech ( +0.6% ) and financial ( +0.6% ) groups also showing relative strength; on the flip side, utilities ( -0.6% ), real estate ( -0.6% ) and consumer staples ( -0.5% ) are at the back of the pack.

Elsewhere, U.S. Treasury prices are lower, pushing yields higher across the curve, with the benchmark 10-year yield is 2 bps higher at 2.96%.