Rapid7 +12% on Q2 beats, analyst target increase

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) gains 12% to $33.49 on Q2 results that beat estimates with a 23% Y/Y revenue growth. Q3 guidance has revenue of $58.6M to $60M under ASC 606 (consensus: $58.65M) and EPS of -$0.15 to -$0.12 (consensus: $0.09).

FY18 guidance has ASC 606 revenue of $237M to $240M (consensus: $233.99M) and EPS of -$0.52 to -$0.45 (consensus: -$0.50).

Analyst action: KeyBanc raises its Rapid7 target to $38 and maintains an Overweight rating.

