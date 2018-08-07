Maxar -6.8% as short seller Spruce Point puts on Strong Sell

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) is 6.8% lower this morning after SA contributor Spruce Point Capital Management takes a short position, citing "100% downside risk" once investors see that earnings are overstated by about 80%.

But it sees 45-55% intermediate downside in a target of $20-$25/share. The stock's currently at $41.39.

The company's acquisitions of Space Systems Loral and Digital Globe are starting to fail, Spruce Point notes, with the SSL deal poorly timed and facing cash flow issues.

What's more, Maxar is run by Howard Lance, a CEO that Spruce Point says has overseen two accounting debacles. At NCR, Lance "appears to have embellished his role as COO of the entire company, whereas his role was limited to the Retail and Financial Groups. Furthermore, Lance has obscured from his biography his leadership roles at two companies requiring financial restatement after admitting material financial control weaknesses."