More on Playa Hotels & Resorts Q2 results

Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA +1.3% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 3.5% Y/Y to $145.6M.

Net Package RevPAR decreased 1.8% Y/Y to $203.23, driven by a decrease in Net Package ADR of 4.1% Y/Y to $242.43 and partially offset by Occupancy growth of 190 bps to 83.8%.

Owned Resort Revenue was $141.7M (+3.1% Y/Y)

Owned Resort EBITDA margin declined 50 bps to 35.2%.

Adj. EBITDA margin declined 79 bps to 28.4%.

The Company held $145.9M in cash and cash equivalents.

Total interest-bearing debt was $1B, comprised fully of Term Loan B secured debt due 2024.

There were no amounts outstanding on the Company’s $100M Revolving Credit Facility.

Spent $88.9M on the development of 750-room Hyatt Ziva and Zilara in Cap Cana, Dominican Republic.

Also, adjusted net debt excluding cash and the spending on Hyatt Ziva and Zilara in Cap Cana is $766.8M.

2018 Outlook: Adj. EBITDA of $179-185M.

