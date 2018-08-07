PepsiCo sheds 3% as CEO development digested

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) is down 3.22% the day after CEO Indra Nooyi announced her resignation after a long stint at the food and beverage company.

Investors may be acting a bit skittish over PepsiCo, but Susquehanna is still confident.

Susquehanna analyst Pablo Zuanic notes that new CEO Ramon Laguarta aims to grow PepsiCo sales at 5% vs. low-single digits now and gradually shift the CSD model to a fully refranchised version. Lauguarta is also expected to push the nutritional side of the PepsiCo portfolio organically and through larger M&A. Zuanic also thinks the new CEO could push to divest low growth components where the company lack’s competitive scale.

Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on PepsiCo through the CEO transition development and ups its price target to $136 from $132.

