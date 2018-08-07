Hamilton Lane sinks after fiscal Q1 miss

Hamilton Lane (HLNE -7.6% ) drops after Q1 adjusted EPS of 38 cents trails the average analyst estimate of 40 cents.

Q1 adjusted EPS compares with 58 cents in Q4 FY18 and 32 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Fee-related earnings of $20.8M rose 11% Q/Q, but fell 12% Y/Y.

Total assets under management/advisement $471B vs. $450.5B at March 31, 2018; AUM $56.7B vs. $53.7B; fee-earning AUM of $30.5B vs. $30.7B.

Adjusted EBITDA of $30.4M fell 36% Q/Q, rose 15% Y/Y.

Total revenue of $63.4M, down 18% from Q4 and up 20% from a year ago.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Hamilton Lane misses by $0.02, beats on revenue (Aug. 7)