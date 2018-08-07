Earthstone Energy slips ~7% as it downsides guidance

Earthstone Energy (ESTE -6.9% ) says unfavorable industry and market conditions for take-away capacity and impact of negative differentials in the Midland Basin, averaged at -$5.15/bbl has resulted in reduced Q2 average daily production.

ESTE chose to slow down the pace of Midland Basin development, and delays deployment of a second full-time rig until late 2018 or early 2019

The company reduces FY18 guidance and expects production to be ~10,500 - 11,000 Boe/day with exit rate of 14,000 Boe/day, and Capex of $140M

