Gaia Inc. up 15.4% post Q2 results

Gaia Inc (GAIA +15.4%) reports Q2 revenue growth of 59.5% Y/Y to $10.5M.
The company’s paying subscriber count increased 68% Y/Y to 466K, which generated 65% increase in streaming revenues.
Gross margin increased 70 bps to 86.8%.
Total operating expenses were $15.6M (+30% Y/Y), the increase was due to the planned marketing expense increases associated with accelerated subscriber growth.
Customer acquisition costs as a percentage of streaming revenues declined to 85%.
The company had $41.2M in cash and no debt.
Previously: Gaia beats by $0.07, misses on revenue (Aug. 6)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox