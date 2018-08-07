Gaia Inc. up 15.4% post Q2 results

Gaia Inc (GAIA +15.4% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 59.5% Y/Y to $10.5M.

The company’s paying subscriber count increased 68% Y/Y to 466K, which generated 65% increase in streaming revenues.

Gross margin increased 70 bps to 86.8%.

Total operating expenses were $15.6M (+30% Y/Y), the increase was due to the planned marketing expense increases associated with accelerated subscriber growth.

Customer acquisition costs as a percentage of streaming revenues declined to 85%.

The company had $41.2M in cash and no debt.

