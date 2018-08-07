LGI Homes jumps 12% after Q2 beat and raise

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) advances 12% after boosting its year guidance and turned in a better-than-expected Q2 earnings report.

Now sees 2018 basic EPS $6.50-$7.25, up from prior view of $6.00-$7.00.

Boosts lower end of 2018 home closings range to 6,400, up from 6,000 in May 8th's guidance, making the revised range 6,400-7,000.

Boosts year average home sales price guidance to $225,000-$235,000 from $220,000-$23,000.

Sees adjusted gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenue at 26.0% -28.0% vs prior view of 25.5%-27.5%.

Q2 EPS of $1.90 beat average analyst estimate of $1.69; that compares with $1.39 a year ago.

Q2 home sales revenue increased 30% to $419.8M from $324.2M.

Home closings rose 20% to 1,815 from 1,511; average home sales price was $231,321, up 7.8% Y/Y.

