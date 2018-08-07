Moody's acquires Omega Performance

Moody’s Corporation (MCO +1.3% ) to acquire Omega Performance for an undisclosed term.

Ari Lehavi, Executive Director, Learning Solutions at Moody’s Analytics said, “Adding Omega’s offerings reinforces Moody’s Analytics as a market standard in credit proficiency for financial institutions worldwide spanning the full spectrum of consumer, small business and corporate lending.”

Both Moody’s clients and Omega’s clients will greatly benefit from the synergies of the combined organization.

The acquisition is expected to close within 30 days and is not expected to have a material impact on company’s FY2018 results.