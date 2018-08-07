BofAML downgrades Zillow on mortgage lending concerns

Bank of America downgrades Zillow (Z -17.1% )(ZG -17.9% ) from Buy to Neutral and reduces the price target by $10 to $60, a 2% upside to yesterday’s close.

Analyst Nat Schindler cites increasing concerns over the business model shift to home sales and mortgage lending.

Schindler thinks the Mortgage Lenders of America acquisition could hurt Zillow’s FY19 profits.

