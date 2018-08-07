Ducommun jumps 19% on Q2 results

Ducommun (DCO +19% ) reported Q2 revenue increase of 9.9% Y/Y to $154.8M. Segment revenues: Structural systems $70.32M (+19% Y/Y) and Electronic systems $84.82M (+3.3% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross margin improved by 210 bps to 20.7% reflecting higher volumes and improved mix.

Operating margin declined by 108 bps to 3.6% and Adj. operating margin improved by 97 bps to 5.7%.

Segment operating margins: Structural systems 7.1% up by 380 bps and Electronic systems 10.3% down by 60 bps .

Adj. EBITDA margin improved by 234 bps to 12.1%.

Consolidated backlog was $822.96M (+13.3%), with Military & space at $323.23M (+16.5%); commercial aerospace at $459.51M (+9.9%) and Industrial at $40.22M (+29.4%), percentage increase is compared to backlog as of December 31, 2017.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $26.23M compared to $16.25M a year ago.

Previously: Ducommun beats by $0.21, beats on revenue (Aug. 6)