Spark's (SPK-8011) pain is BioMarin's (BMN 270) gain, up 6%

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN +5.7% ) is up on average volume on the heels of Spark Therapeutics' (ONCE -30.1% ) announcement of Phase 1/2 data on hemophilia A gene therapy SPK-8011 that disappointed investors, specifically the news that two patients experienced immune responses to treatment that caused their Factor VIII levels to decline to less than 5%.

About three months ago, BioMarin announced updated data from its Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating its gene therapy for hemophilia A, valoctocogene roxaparvovec (formerly BMN 270), that reduced average Annualized Bleed Rates by 97% and mean FVIII usage by 96% over two years. No patients in the treatment group developed antibodies to FVIII and no one withdrew from the study, although there were two serious adverse events reported, one related to treatment with valoctogene roxaparvovec, a hospitalization to address grade 2 pyrexia (high fever) with myalgia (muscle pain) and headache. The event was resolved via treatment with an OTC medicine.

Previously: BioMarin to launch two late-stage studies assessing two doses of gene therapy candidate BMN 270 in hemophilia A; shares up 1% after hours (Aug. 2, 2017)