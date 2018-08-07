Tenet down 14% after Q2 revenue miss; decline in admissions

Tenet Healthcare (THC -13.8% ) is down on 70% higher volume in response to its Q2 report issued after the close yesterday.

Revenue was down 6% to ~$4.5B while EPS was up 146% and H1 cash flow up 15%.

Investors appear disappointed with the 2.3% decline in hospital admissions, attributed to the discontinuation of certain services at selected facilities and volume declines in Chicago (divestment in process) and Detroit. Revenue per adjusted admission was up 3.5% on a same-hospital basis.

Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut says the company will be "hard-pressed" to maintain current margins without a return to at least a 2% growth in admissions.

Previously: Tenet Q2 top line down 6%; earnings up 147%; H1 cash flow up 15%; earnings guidance raised; shares down 3% (Aug. 6)