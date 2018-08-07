Golden Reign and Marlin Gold announce to combine businesses

Golden Reign Resources (OTC:GRGNF) agrees to merge with Marlin Gold Mining (OTCQX:MLNZF)

Under the terms, Golden Reign will acquire Marlin in exchange for 0.6160 of Golden Reign share for each Marlin share.

Termination fees of C$1M will be paid to Marlin or Golden Reign in case the transaction not completed.

Post the completion, Golden Reign will have 55% stake in the combined entity and 45% with Marlin Gold.

As a condition to closing the deal , Sailfish has agreed to restructure its existing gold stream on San Albino.