More on Oxford Lane Capital Q1: core NII gains, NAV slips

Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC +0.3% ) fiscal Q1 core net investment income 50 cents vs 31 cents in prior quarter and 52 cents a year ago.

Net asset value per share slipped to $9.98 from $10.08 at Q4 end.

New investments of $121.7M and sales/repayments of $75.9M result in net investment activity of $45.8M. That compares with Q4's new investments of $136.0M, sales/repayments of $86.9M, and net investment activity of $49.1M.

Total investment income of $21.2M consisted of $20.5M from CLO equity investments and $0.7M from CLO debt investments and other income.

Source: Press Release

