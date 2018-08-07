Brazil judge suspends use of Monsanto's glyphosate

A Brazilian judge has suspended the use of products containing glyphosate, a widely employed herbicide for soy and other crops in the country.

A federal judge ruled that new products containing the chemical could not be registered in the country and existing registrations would be suspended within the next 30 days, until the government reevaluates their toxicology.

The ruling affects companies such as Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) Monsanto, which markets a glyphosate resistant, genetically modified type of soybean that is planted on a large scale in Brazil.

Last month, a U.S. judge ruled that hundreds of lawsuits against Monsanto by cancer survivors or families of those who died can proceed to trial, citing sufficient evidence for a jury to hear the cases that blame the company’s glyphosate-containing weedkiller for the disease.