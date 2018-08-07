Kroger roundup: Turkey Hill review, Fitch downgrade

Kroger (KR +1.2% ) is exploring strategic alternatives for the Turkey Hill business, including a sale of the unit. The Turkey Hill business includes iced tea, ice cream and other beverages and frozen desserts products.

The grocery store operator has hired Goldman Sachs to assist it with the process.

Separately, Kroger's long-term debt was downgraded by Fitch Ratings to BBB- from BBB.

Fitch on Kroger: "The downgrade reflects Fitch's view that EBITDA could remain range bound near $5.5 billion over the next 24 to 36 months, as traffic gains are expected to be mitigated by intensifying price competition and investments in service and omnichannel initiatives. While Kroger may continue to use its massive scale, local market leadership and cash flow generation to drive around 2% ongoing revenue growth through positive nonfuel identical store sales, the need to strengthen price and service position could prevent top-line improvement from yielding bottom-line expansion. The grocery category is seeing increased competition from a variety of sources, including Walmart, Inc. (AA/Stable), which is investing in omnichannel capabilities while continuously seeking price reduction opportunities, and ongoing square footage growth by deep discounters and dollar stores. Amazon.com, Inc. (A+/Stable), post its 2017 acquisition of Whole Foods, has significantly reduced prices and is increasing its grocery delivery capabilities to offer consumers expanded choice."