Rosneft Q2 net profit more than triples as revenue tops 2T rubles

Top Russian oil producer Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) says its Q2 net profit more than tripled to 228B rubles ($3.6B) on higher production and prices, pushing shares to an all-time high.

Q2 revenue rose 48% Y/Y to 2.07T rubles, EBITDA surged 85% to 565B rubles, and free cash flow increased 56% to 221B rubles.

Rosneft says Q2 liquids production edged 0.8% higher Y/Y to 4.6M bbl/day and that it has the capacity to raise Q3 oil production by 200K bbl/day.

Rosneft also says its board approved the structure and parameters of a share buyback program worth as much as $2B through the end of 2020.