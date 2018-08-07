Covalon "unaware" of material changes to justify 18% drop

Ultra-thinly traded micro cap Covalon Technologies (OTCQX:CVALF -17.8% ) slumps on more than a 6x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 21.5K shares. No particular news accounts for the action. In a statement, the company says it is unaware of any material change in its operations that would account for the selloff.

Apparently, recent news reports say that the Saudi Arabian government is suspending new contracts with Canadian companies, but Covalon does not believe it will affect its current $100M three-year contract with the Executive Board of Health Ministers' Council for Gulf Cooperation Council States (six countries, including Saudi Arabia, in the Middle East) that was announced three months ago.