Armstrong Flooring up 16% on Q2 earnings beat

Armstrong Flooring (AFI +16.2% ) reported sales increase of 2.9% Y/Y to $306M driven by volume growth in Luxury Vinyl Tile and higher selling prices.

Segment sales: Resilient floor $199.9M (+6.4% Y/Y) and Wood flooring $106.1M (-3.1% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross margin improved by 105 bps to 20.5%; operating margin improved by 80 bps to 4.6% and Adj. operating margin improved by 146 bps to 4%.

Adj. EBITDA increased by 16% Y/Y to $29.6M and margin improved by 110 bps to 9.7%, reflecting higher sales, productivity and cost saving.

Segment Adj. EBITDA margin: Resilient floor 10.8% down by 200 bps and Wood flooring 7.6% up by 620 bps .

Net cash provided by operating activities was $24.5M compared to $9.8M a year ago.

FY18 Outlook: Adj. EBITDA $70-89M and Capex $40-45M.

Previously: Armstrong Flooring beats by $0.17, beats on revenue (Aug. 7)

10-Q