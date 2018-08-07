Intel adds position in Switch, Carbon Black, and DocuSign

Intel’s (INTC +0.4% ) most recent 13-F shows new purchases of 1.73M shares of Switch (SWCH +0.7% ), 632K shares of Carbon Black (CBLK +5.6% ), and 104.7K shares of DocuSign (DOCU +0.3% ).

The Switch buy represents a 4.8% position.

Intel added to its Vonage (VG +3% ) position with the share count now at 107K from 764.

Exited: Forescout (FSCT -1.4% ) and Aquantia (AQ -0.1% ).

Other holdings: Cloudera (CLDR +0.3% ), Borqs Technologies (BRQS). Synacor (SYNC +8.9% ), Harmonic (HLIT -1% ), and Financial Engines (FNGN).

Intel now holds nine stocks with a total value of $424M.

New filing/May 13F