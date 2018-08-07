Intel adds position in Switch, Carbon Black, and DocuSign

Intel’s (INTC +0.4%) most recent 13-F shows new purchases of 1.73M shares of Switch (SWCH +0.7%), 632K shares of Carbon Black (CBLK +5.6%), and 104.7K shares of DocuSign (DOCU +0.3%).
The Switch buy represents a 4.8% position.
Intel added to its Vonage (VG +3%) position with the share count now at 107K from 764.
Exited: Forescout (FSCT -1.4%) and Aquantia (AQ -0.1%).
Other holdings: Cloudera (CLDR +0.3%), Borqs Technologies (BRQS). Synacor (SYNC +8.9%), Harmonic (HLIT -1%), and Financial Engines (FNGN).
Intel now holds nine stocks with a total value of $424M.
