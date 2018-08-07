NII Holdings -5.6% as Q2 disappoints

NII Holdings (NASDAQ:NIHD) is down 5.6% after posting Q2 earnings where revenues fell off and net loss widened overall.

Revenues slid 31%, and the company posted a $20M operating loss on a GAAP basis.

It broke even on operations on an adjusted bases.

Nextel Brazil added net 3G/4G subscribers of 65,700 to end the quarter with 3.1M subs (up 9%). Churn was 2.75%, down 78 basis points Y/Y.

Subscriber migrations from the iDEN network to 3G/4G were 31,500, up 12,000 Y/Y.

Average monthly revenue per subscriber was $15, cost per gross addition was $58 and cash cost per user was $13.

Revenue breakout: Service and other, $150.8M (down 31.5%); Handset and accessory, $5.2M (up 4%).

Unrestricted cash and short-term investments came to $121M, and $110M cash in escrow

In updated guidance, NII says it expects net 3G/4G subscriber adds of 300,000 or more for the full year, along with second-half churn of 2.75% or less; OIBDA will be positive in the second half; and cash burn won't exceed $100M.

