Ladenburg gains on possible dividend boost, buyback acceleration

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services (LTS +6% ) on the rise after Chairman Phillip Frost said the board will consider boosting the cash dividend and speeding up share repurchases if "our business continues to perform as we anticipate."

Ladenburg broke even in Q2 vs. a loss of 3 cents per share in the year-earlier period. The adoption of a new accounting standard--ASC 606--increased the most recent quarter earnings by 2 cents per share.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA almost doubled to $25.8M from $13.2M.

Q2 revenue rose 15% to $357.8M, mostly driven by a 36% rise in commissions to $180.4M. The new accounting standard reduced the most recent quarter's revenue by $27.3M.

Total client assets grew to a record $168.0B and advisory assets under management increased to a record $75.2B, up 13.6% and 18.6%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis, says President and CEO Richard Lampen.

