Maersk cuts full-year profit guidance but by less than feared

Shipper A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCPK:AMKAF, OTCPK:AMKBF) cuts its FY 2018 earnings forecast following weak Q2 freight rates and higher prices for bunker fuel, but the downside guidance was smaller than many analysts had feared.

A Reuters forecast showed that analysts had already cut expectations for Maersk's earnings to $3.69B.

Maersk also says spot freight rates have restored after a significant drop in Q2 and its volumes are growing in line with the market.

Maersk's share price initially fell more than 5% after the announcement but then turned around and now trades 6% higher.