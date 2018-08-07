Buckingham bullish on 'New Fox'

Ahead of Wednesday's earnings, Buckingham is reiterating a Buy on Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX +0.4% , FOXA +0.5% ), pointing to a promising ad setup for "New Fox."

The company that emerges from a $71B asset sale to Disney will be better aligned with a live-TV future emphasizing news, sports, and reality shows, which draw healthy advertising, says analyst Matthew Harrigan. He expects earnings will focus on new plans, and for the company to report sales gains of 11.5% to $7.525M, and EPS of $0.54 vs. consensus for $0.53. (h/t Bloomberg)

He's set a price target on FOXA of $52, using a $38 Disney big and an "admittedly aggressive" $14/share valuation for New Fox. FOXA is currently at $45.93.