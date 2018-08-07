Freddie Mac to provide favorable financing for landlords who limit rent hikes

Freddie Mac's (OTCQB:FMCC) is starting a pilot program that will provide multifamily property owners favorable pricing and additional debt capital in exchange for keeping rents at affordable levels for low- and moderate-income families.

Freddie Mac Multifamily's new Mezzanine Loan pilot gives favorable pricing to borrowers who voluntarily limit rent growth on 80% of the units in the property, keeping them at levels considered workforce housing for the life of the loan.

Rents are checked on an annual basis and property owners out of compliance will be assessed a penalty fee until they return rents to compliant levels.

Source: Press Release