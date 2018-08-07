Movie subscriptions expected to be an industry mainstay

MoviePass has made its mark on the theater industry whether or not it ultimately survives, reasons The Atlantic's David Sims.

Sims says the popular subscription/loyalty concept is likely here to stay after the early success of the AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stubs A-List program showed exhibitors the power of brand loyalty.

Within the industry, Cinemark (CNK +0.3% ) has a $8.99/month movie club that includes 20% off some concessions and privately-held Sinemia offers a service that is very similar to the new version of MoviePass. Indie-focused Alamo Drafthouse is also testing a subscription service.

Sims also sees the broader trend of appealing to moviegoers continuing.

"For years, massive companies such as AMC or Regal have done very little to enhance the cinemagoing experience; they have the major movies, so they get to set the prices with little regard for anything else. Only recently has AMC begun revamping its theaters to include recliners, and both it and Regal now offer reserved seating at certain locations," he notes.

MoviePass owner Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ:HMNY) is trading at $0.0897 at last check off a morning range of $0.0836 to $0.1180.