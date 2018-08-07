Centennial Resource +6% after Q2 earnings; set to achieve full-year targets

Centennial Resource Development (CDEV +5.9% ) shoots higher after topping expectations for Q2 earnings and saying it is on track to achieve full-year production targets with lower unit costs.

Q2 revenues more than doubled Y/Y to $218M, and average daily crude oil production climbed 79% in Q2 and 125% in H1 2018 compared to prior-year periods.

CDEV also lowers FY 2018 guidance ranges for LOE, Cash G&A, GP&T and DD&A on a per unit basis, and slightly raises its full-year total equivalent production target due to ethane recovery and anticipated further extraction of additional NGLs from the natural gas stream.