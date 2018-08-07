Renewable Energy Group +14% on Q2 earnings beat

Renewable Energy (REGI +13.7%) reports Q2 Gross margin increase ~400bps to 9.9% driven by lower feedstock costs and operational improvements
Fuel sales volume was up 7.3% to 171.9M gallons, led by biodiesel & petroleum gallons sold; produced 124M gallons of biomass-based diesel, +5.9% Y/Y.
Average selling price per gallon increased 8.7% to $3.11
EBITDA margins (excluding BTC allocation) expands ~360bps to 7.3%.
REGI had cash and cash equivalents of $221.8M
