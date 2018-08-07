CBL -5.5% after BTIG downgrades on fear of dividend cut

CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL) drops 5.5% in midday trading after BTIG analyst James Sullivan wrote in a note that the REIT may have to cut its dividend by 30%-50%, Bloomberg reports.

Sullivan downgraded the stock to sell and reduced his price target to a Street-low $2.50; CBL warned on its Aug. 2 earnings call that it was considering a dividend cut.

BTIG notes declining same-store NOI, capital requirements, and its high debt load.

