Tegna +2.2% amid paid subscriber turnaround

Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) is up 2.2% after topping earnings expectations in its Q2 report amid big gains in subscription revenues and an expected ramp-up in political advertising.

Revenues grew 7% and paid subscribers made their first Y/Y gain in several years, thanks to continued growth in over-the-top subscribers.

EBITDA was $169.6M and non-GAAP EPS rose 24%, to $0.36.

Revenue breakout: Advertising and marketing services, $281.85M (down 4.9%); subscription, $209.4M (up 16.1%); Political, $25.7M; Other, $7.2M (up 36.8%).

Looking ahead on capital spending/M&A, the company says it has "abundant and stable" cash flows and that the broadcast industry is "likely poised for accelerated consolidation and station ownership changes"; it says it's uniquely positioned to benefit from both vertical and horizontal M&A opportunities.

Cash flow from operations was $102.9M for the quarter, and free cash flow was $92.6M. It has $24.5M in cash and is seeking acquisition opportunities that are EPS and cash flow accretive within the first 12-18 months.

Press release