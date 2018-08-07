American Capital Senior Floating announces total liquidating distribution

American Capital Senior Floating (NASDAQ:ACSF) anticipates total liquidation between 97-98% of the company's NAV of $13.11 as on March 31, 2018.

The total liquidation of $12.72-$12.85 includes cumulative dividend of $0.388/share, initial liquidation of $8.80/share and additional liquidating distribution in the range of $3.53-$3.66.

The company intends to file a Form 25 with the SEC on or about August 16, 2018 to commence the Nasdaq delisting process and expects delisting to become effective prior to the commencement of trading on or about August 27, 2018, at which time trading in the Common Stock will be indefinitely suspended.

