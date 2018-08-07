FERC finds New York missed deadline to deny Northern Access permit

National Fuel Gas (NFG +2.6% ) is higher after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission overrules New York’s denial of the Northern Access Pipeline, allowing construction to proceed.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation denied water permits last year for the 99-mile pipeline under section 401 of the Clean Water Act, but FERC says the state waived its right to review the project’s permit application by failing to act within a year of receiving it.

NFG says it remains committed to Northern Access and will develop a revised project timeline, including reviewing the status of various other relevant permits, due to the significant delay caused by the actions of the New York regulator.