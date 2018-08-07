Primoris Services down 7% post Q2 results

Primoris Services (PRIM -7.5% ) reported Q2 revenue of $648.79M (+2.8% Y/Y) which includes $60M in revenues from acquired Willbros entities.

Segment revenues: Power $167M (+8.9% Y/Y); Pipeline $90.61M (-32.7% Y/Y); Utilities $228.85M (+7.5% Y/Y); Transmission $42.45M and Civil $119.87M (-4.7% Y/Y).

Q2 Overall gross margin declined by 238 bps to 11%; operating margin declined by 298 bps to 3.1%

Segment gross margin: Power 12.3% up by 80 bps ; Pipeline 11.8% down by 1,740 bps ; Utilities 15.1% down by 10 bps ; Transmission 13.5% and Civil -0.1% recovered by 420 bps .

Total backlog was $2.8B with fixed at $1.72B and MSA at $1.11B, also includes backlog of $432M for acquired Willbros entities.

Company reported merger and related costs of $7.7M for the quarter compared to $1.1M year ago.

FY18 Outlook, reaffirmed: EPS $1.5-1.7 and tax rate 24%.

