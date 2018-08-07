German job vacancies hit record high in second quarter

Germany job vacancies hit an all-time high in the 2Q18, underlining the strength of a labor market that is boosting wage growth and propelling a consumer-led upswing.

Vacancies surged by 25,000 on the quarter and by 115,000 on the year to reach 1.21 million in the April-June period, a survey by the IAB labor office research institute found.

The main reasons that are complicating recruitment, most employers pointed to a lack of applicants and insufficient job qualifications, the survey showed.

The IW German Economic Institute estimated in April that the shortage of manpower is costing the economy up to 0.9% points of output a year.

Source: Investing.com